Rafael Leao headshot

Rafael Leao News: Creates two chances against Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Leao had one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created and drew two fouls in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Juventus.

Leao wasn't very lively but still led his club in key passes despite the low number. He has put up at least one in three consecutive matches, totaling four, assisting once and recording nine shots (zero on target) and two crosses (one accurate) during that stretch.

Rafael Leao
AC Milan
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