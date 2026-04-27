Rafael Leao News: Creates two chances against Juventus
Leao had one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created and drew two fouls in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Juventus.
Leao wasn't very lively but still led his club in key passes despite the low number. He has put up at least one in three consecutive matches, totaling four, assisting once and recording nine shots (zero on target) and two crosses (one accurate) during that stretch.
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