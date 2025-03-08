Rafael Leao News: Dishes assist against Lecce

Leao assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in 45 minutes in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Lecce.

Leao was deployed as a sub even though Milan didn't have a midweek game and contributed to the comeback with a pinpoint feed for Christian Pulisic after wriggling free on the wing. It's his second in a row and the eighth in the season. He has scored once and posted four shots (three on target), 12 key passes and 15 crosses (seven accurate) in the last five games.