Rafael Leao News: Dishes assist against verona

Leao assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Verona.

Leao was highly productive despite playing just the second half for rest purposes, pacing his side in multiple offensive categories and finding Santiago Gimenez with a little flick-on after a bursting run on the late game-winner. It's his sixth season assist, but he hadn't had one since early December. He has scored once and posted 12 shots (four on target), three key passes and three crosses (zero accurate) in the last five matches.