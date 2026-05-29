Rafael Leao headshot

Rafael Leao News: Explosive threat on left wing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Leao has been named in Portugal's World Cup squad and is expected to be one of the most exciting and unpredictable attacking options at manager Martinez's disposal throughout the competition.

Leao made 29 Serie A appearances this season for AC Milan, scoring nine goals, providing three assists and finishing as the club's top scorer in the league in a campaign that demonstrated his ability to be decisive when it matters most despite a stop-start season at club level. The winger brings blistering pace, technical flair and an increasingly reliable end product on Portugal's left flank, and his ability to cut inside or drive to the byline makes him one of the most versatile and dangerous attackers in the competition. Leao heads into the World Cup eager to prove on the biggest stage that he belongs among the elite attackers of his generation.

Rafael Leao
AC Milan
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