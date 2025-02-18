Rafael Leao News: Fails to make service pay off
Leao tallied five crosses in AC Milan's 1-1 draw against Feyenoord Tuesday.
Unfortunately for the speedy winger, none of his crosses were considered accurate and he created no chances in what was ultimately a result which sent AC Milan out of the Champions League. Leao has a good matchup to bounce back Saturday against Torino, a team which has given up 31 goals in league play.
