Rafael Leao headshot

Rafael Leao News: Inserted late versus Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Leao (thigh) had one off-target shot and five crosses (two accurate) in eight minutes in Monday's 1-0 loss to Napoli.

Leao only saw very limited action after rehabbing a muscular problem for most of the break, but looked pretty good and sent in a host of crosses, considering his scarce playing time. He'll look to get completely healthy this week and would likely unseat Christopher Nkunku or Niclas Fullkrug against Udinese on Saturday if he manages. He has taken at least one shot in six straight outings, accumulating 17 attempts (seven on target), scoring twice and adding six chances created and 10 crosses (six accurate) over that span.

Rafael Leao
AC Milan
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