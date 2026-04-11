Rafael Leao headshot

Rafael Leao News: Misfires in Udinese contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Leao had eight shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Udinese.

Leao resumed starting after dealing with a groin issue and paced his team in attempts, but had terrible aim. He hasn't contributed to a goal in four appearances. He has notched multiple shots in his last seven outings, racking up 25 attempts (seven on target) and posting seven chances created, 12 crosses (seven accurate) and one corner during that stretch.

Rafael Leao
AC Milan
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