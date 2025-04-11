Rafael Leao News: Scores and assists versus Udinese

Leao scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Friday's 4-0 victory versus Udinese.

Leao put his fingerprints on the rout by opening the scoring with a gem in the top corner from the edge of the box and setting up Tijjani Reijnders with a square ball on the final one. He's up to seven goals and eight assists in Serie A play. He has scored once, dished out three helpers and posted six shots (three on target), 15 chances created and 14 crosses (six accurate) in the last six rounds.