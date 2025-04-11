Rafael Leao News: Scores and assists versus Udinese
Leao scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Friday's 4-0 victory versus Udinese.
Leao put his fingerprints on the rout by opening the scoring with a gem in the top corner from the edge of the box and setting up Tijjani Reijnders with a square ball on the final one. He's up to seven goals and eight assists in Serie A play. He has scored once, dished out three helpers and posted six shots (three on target), 15 chances created and 14 crosses (six accurate) in the last six rounds.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now