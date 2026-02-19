Rafael Leao News: Scores in Como meeting

Leao scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target) and drew two fouls in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Como.

Leao equalized the game in the second half by beating the offside trap on the long ball and keeping his aplomb in front of the goalie. He hadn't hit the net in his previous five appearances. He's up to eight goals in the season. He has registered one assist, four shots (two on target) and three key passes in his last five showings, as he continues to be affected by a nagging groin problem.