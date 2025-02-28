Rafael Leao News: Strikes in Bologna game

Leao drew two fouls and scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and two chances created in Thursday's 2-1 loss versus Bologna.

Leao broke the deadlock late in the final half by beating the offside trap and gliding past the goalie, returning to the start sheet after four matches and tallying his sixth Serie A goal of the season. He has assisted once and logged eight shots (two on target), six key passes and nine crosses (one accurate) in the last five matches.