Rafael Leao News: Strikes in Cremonese game
Leao scored one goal to go with six shots (three on target), one key pass and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Cremonese.
Leao paced his team in attempts and squandered a few juicy chances throughout the contest but eventually managed to punch one in, tucking it in the empty net on a late counter. He improved to nine goals in the season. He has logged multiple shots in the last three tilts, amassing 12 attempts (six on target), scoring twice and adding six key passes and five crosses (four accurate) over that span.
