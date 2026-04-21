Rafael Leao News: Supplies assist in win
Leao assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Verona.
Leao's first half assist Sunday proved monumental as AC Milan would ease past Verona for a 1-0 road victory. The assist marked the attacker's third of the campaign and first since mid-January. Over his last five Serie A appearances (four starts), Leao has attempted 13 shots (one on goal).
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