Rafael Leao headshot

Rafael Leao News: Supplies assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Leao assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Verona.

Leao's first half assist Sunday proved monumental as AC Milan would ease past Verona for a 1-0 road victory. The assist marked the attacker's third of the campaign and first since mid-January. Over his last five Serie A appearances (four starts), Leao has attempted 13 shots (one on goal).

Rafael Leao
AC Milan
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