Rafael Leao News: Takes three shots against Venezia

Leao won two of three tackles, drew one foul and registered three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win over Venezia.

Leao paced his team in attempts but couldn't put his name in the stat sheet in this one and wasn't involved in the two goals He has taken at least a goal in seven consecutive fixtures, for a total of 11 (four on target). Instead, he had at least one key pass in nine of his last 10 showings. He has scored and assisted once, in the same match. in the last five rounds.