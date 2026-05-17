Rafael Leao headshot

Rafael Leao News: Will return against Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Leao cleared a one-match suspension in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Cagliari.

Leao will be eligible to play versus Cagliari next Sunday and compete with Christian Pulisic, Christopher Nkunku and Santiago Gimenez for two spots up front. He had gotten the nod in five games in a row prior to his ban. He has fired at least one shot in his last three appearances, amassing five (one on target) and adding two key passes and three crosses (zero accurate), with no goal contributions.

Rafael Leao
AC Milan
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