Rafael Leao News: Will sit out Genoa game
Leao recorded three shots (one on goal), one tackle (one won) and one cross (zero accurate) and received his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Atalanta.
Leao took a decent number of shots, pushing his streak with at least one to three matches, but was rarely dangerous. He'll be unavailable for the next game due to yellow-card accumulation. Christopher Nkunku and Niclas Fullkrug are the next men up at the position.
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