Rafael Leao headshot

Rafael Leao News: Will sit out Genoa game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Leao recorded three shots (one on goal), one tackle (one won) and one cross (zero accurate) and received his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Atalanta.

Leao took a decent number of shots, pushing his streak with at least one to three matches, but was rarely dangerous. He'll be unavailable for the next game due to yellow-card accumulation. Christopher Nkunku and Niclas Fullkrug are the next men up at the position.

Rafael Leao
AC Milan
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