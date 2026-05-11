Rafael Leao News: Will sit out Genoa game

Leao recorded three shots (one on goal), one tackle (one won) and one cross (zero accurate) and received his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Atalanta.

Leao took a decent number of shots, pushing his streak with at least one to three matches, but was rarely dangerous. He'll be unavailable for the next game due to yellow-card accumulation. Christopher Nkunku and Niclas Fullkrug are the next men up at the position.