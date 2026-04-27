Rafael Luis News: First goal contribution in league

Luis assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 win over Lorient.

Luis delivered his biggest offensive performance in just his fifth start and 10th appearance for the team, registering a season high three shots while playing a key role in the comeback win by setting up the opening goal scored by Sebastian Nanasi and mark his first goal contribution for the club. He also contributed defensively with three tackles and one interception.