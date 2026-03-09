Rafael Mosquera News: Nine crosses off bench

Mosquera registered two shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 3-0 loss against CF Montreal.

Mosquera came off the bench in the second half as New York Red Bulls pushed to claw their way back into the match. His arrival brought some fresh energy but it was not enough to swing the momentum, though he still made his presence felt on set pieces. The midfielder finished his 29-minute shift with two shots, nine crosses and five corners.