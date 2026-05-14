Rafael Mosquera News: Three crosses Wednesday

Mosquera generated three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.

Mosquera came off the bench in his fourth consecutive contest Wednesday and still made a solid impact. He recorded three crosses for the fifth time this season and also created one chance and took two corners on the attack. He also won two tackles in a solid 25 minutes off the bench.