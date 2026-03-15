Rafael Navarro News: Assists Saturday
Navarro assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 loss to New York City FC.
Navarro is back on the scoresheet for the second straight match, scoring twice with an assist in that span. He's been in great form, recording 14 shots (eight on target) and six chances created in that span, playing in all 90 minutes in each of the four games played.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael Navarro See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine311 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form318 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back325 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha360 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More SuccessMarch 13, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael Navarro See More