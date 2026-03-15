Rafael Navarro headshot

Rafael Navarro News: Assists Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Navarro assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 loss to New York City FC.

Navarro is back on the scoresheet for the second straight match, scoring twice with an assist in that span. He's been in great form, recording 14 shots (eight on target) and six chances created in that span, playing in all 90 minutes in each of the four games played.

Rafael Navarro
Colorado Rapids
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