Rafael Navarro headshot

Rafael Navarro News: Brace in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Navarro scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Los Angeles Galaxy.

Navarro scored twice on three shots on goal during Saturday's rout of LA Galaxy. It was a brilliant showing by Navarro, who seemed to turn every touch he took into another goal. If he can continue this form and synergy with the rest of the attack, Navarro has some major upside in 2026.

Rafael Navarro
Colorado Rapids
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael Navarro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael Navarro See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine
Author Image
Deke Mathews
305 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
312 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
319 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
354 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
361 days ago