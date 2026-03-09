Rafael Navarro News: Brace in win

Navarro scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Los Angeles Galaxy.

Navarro scored twice on three shots on goal during Saturday's rout of LA Galaxy. It was a brilliant showing by Navarro, who seemed to turn every touch he took into another goal. If he can continue this form and synergy with the rest of the attack, Navarro has some major upside in 2026.