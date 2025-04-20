Rafael Navarro News: Causes chaos

Navarro scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Houston Dynamo.

Navarro constantly looked to make things happen on Saturday against Houston. In 90 minutes played, the striker scored one goal, drew the most fouls of any player in the match with three, won a penalty, and created two chances. However, he also lost the most duels in the match with 12, failed to complete any of his three dribbles, and was caught offside twice. The goal is good, but Colorado will likely want a more balanced performance from Navarro next Sunday against Seattle.