Rafael Navarro News: Fires eight shots
Navarro took eight shots (four on goal), crossed once inaccurately and created two chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Portland.
Navarro was held off the scoresheet despite firing a team-high eight shots in the match. The forward has yet to have a goal involvement through the opening two matches of the new season but has combined for nine shots and four chances created while playing the entirety of both fixtures.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael Navarro See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine296 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form303 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back310 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha345 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success352 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael Navarro See More