Rafael Navarro

Rafael Navarro News: Fires eight shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Navarro took eight shots (four on goal), crossed once inaccurately and created two chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Portland.

Navarro was held off the scoresheet despite firing a team-high eight shots in the match. The forward has yet to have a goal involvement through the opening two matches of the new season but has combined for nine shots and four chances created while playing the entirety of both fixtures.

