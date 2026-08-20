Rafael Navarro News: Misses PK vs LA FC
Navarro recorded five shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Los Angeles Football Club.
Navarro missed a PK in the first half that could've doubled Colorado's lead before halftime. The forward still led his side in shots as usual during the home win. He also won the most duels (seven) and created the second-most chances for them.
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