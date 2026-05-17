Rafael Navarro News: Quiet outing Saturday
Navarro recorded two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake.
Navarro had one attempt stopped by the goalkeeper in the second half, yet it was an overall disappointing performance for him in the defeat. His production of two goals over his last six MLS appearances reflects a dip from his blazing start to the season, though that remains enough for him to stay atop Colorado's scoring chart. Regular minutes in a No. 9 position could eventually allow him to make the most of the limited opportunities his side generates.
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