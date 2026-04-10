Rafael Navarro News: Remains active up front
Navarro had two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Toronto
Navarro failed to extend a run of three games with at least one direct goal involvement, but he continued to play an important role as his side's lone striker. The forward is the team's joint top contributor of both goals and assists with three and two, respectively, in the 2026 season. Additionally, he has taken multiple shots in five consecutive starts.
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