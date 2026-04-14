Rafael Navarro News: Scores brace, assists in win
Navarro scored two goals and assisted once from four shots and one chance created in Saturday's 6-2 win over Houston Dynamo.
Navarro scored twice to help Colorado earn the home win and now has five goals in the season. The forward also logged his third assist in seven starts. He co-led his side in shots during the match as well.
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