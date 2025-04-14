Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rafael Navarro headshot

Rafael Navarro News: Scores eventual winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Navarro scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) and four chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over San Diego FC.

Navarro had a great night Saturday as he led his team to a win, registering four shots and four chances created against San Diego. However, his best moment came in the 60th minute, as he found the back of the net for the eventual winner. This makes it four goals on the season for the forward, with those being his only goal contributions.

Rafael Navarro
Colorado Rapids
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now