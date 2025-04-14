Rafael Navarro News: Scores eventual winner

Navarro scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) and four chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over San Diego FC.

Navarro had a great night Saturday as he led his team to a win, registering four shots and four chances created against San Diego. However, his best moment came in the 60th minute, as he found the back of the net for the eventual winner. This makes it four goals on the season for the forward, with those being his only goal contributions.