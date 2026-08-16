Rafael Navarro headshot

Rafael Navarro News: Scores late goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Navarro scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win against Sporting Kansas City.

Navarro delivered the decisive contribution in Saturday's 2-0 win over Sporting KC, firing home from close range in second-half stoppage time after the hosts had already taken the lead through Reggie Cannon's header to put the result beyond any doubt and complete a commanding home performance. The Brazilian striker registered four shots and three tackles across his 90 minutes, and has now scored in back-to-back MLS appearances as Colorado's most reliable finishing option, with his clinical instinct in front of goal making him the cornerstone of the Rapids' push for a Western Conference playoff spot.

Rafael Navarro
Colorado Rapids
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