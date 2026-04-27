Rafael Navarro headshot

Rafael Navarro News: Scores one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Navarro scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Navarro recorded the lone goal for Colorado on Saturday, making six shots (three on target) in the process. He's been the team's top contributer for goals this season with already seven goals along with three assists through 10 league appearances, already matching his assist total from 2025 and is five goals away from matching his total from the year prior as well.

Rafael Navarro
Colorado Rapids
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