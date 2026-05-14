Rafael Navarro headshot

Rafael Navarro News: Scores winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Navarro scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Minnesota United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Navarro scored the only goal of the game with his only shot, helping his side end a run of five consecutive league matches without a win. The forward was very active physically, drawing four fouls and making three tackles, but also committed a high number of fouls himself with eight. He has now scored eight goals this season, just four fewer than his total from last campaign.

Rafael Navarro
Colorado Rapids
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