Rafael Navarro News: Scores with lone shot
Navarro scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing once inaccurately and creating four chances during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Miami.
Navarro found the back of the net in the 58th minute while leading Colorado with his four chances created in the match. The forward has four goal involvements, seven shots, five chances created and two crosses over his last three appearances.
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