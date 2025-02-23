Rafael Navarro News: Struggles during opener
Navarro recorded one tackle (one won) and one clearance in Saturday's 0-0 draw against St. Louis City SC.
Navarro had a rough day Saturday during the scoreless draw, not seeing a single shot despite playing the full 90 and starting at forward. He would really only see a contribution on the defensive side of the ball, with only one chance created in the attack to go along with one tackle won and a clearance in the defense. He did notch 15 goals in 36 appearances (35 starts) last season and will look to near that mark again.
