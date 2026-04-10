Rafael Navarro News: Suspended for Saturday
Navarro is suspended and will miss the next match against Houston, according to the league's availability report.
Navarro's suspension will give another player, such as Darren Yapi, a chance to start for the Colorado Rapids. Navarro had been a regular contributor to the team's offense before his suspension, and his return will be important for the team's scoring chances. Navarro's discipline has been a concern in the past, and he will need to work on that aspect of his game to become a more reliable player.
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