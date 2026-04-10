Rafael Navarro headshot

Rafael Navarro News: Suspended for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Navarro is suspended and will miss the next match against Houston, according to the league's availability report.

Navarro's suspension will give another player, such as Darren Yapi, a chance to start for the Colorado Rapids. Navarro had been a regular contributor to the team's offense before his suspension, and his return will be important for the team's scoring chances. Navarro's discipline has been a concern in the past, and he will need to work on that aspect of his game to become a more reliable player.

Rafael Navarro
Colorado Rapids
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