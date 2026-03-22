Rafael Navarro headshot

Rafael Navarro News: Two goal contributions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Navarro scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and four chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus Sporting Kansas City.

Navarro earned the club's third goal of the match Saturday to seal the win, scoring an unassisted goal in the 71st minute. However, he would add even more when finding Paxten Aaronson in the 75th minute for an assist. This comes after he also earned an assist last match, now with a goal contribution in consecutive games. He is up to five goal contributions already this season, averaging one per match.

Rafael Navarro
Colorado Rapids
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