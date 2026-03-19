Rafael Nel News: First Champions League goal

Rafael Nel scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 5-0 victory versus Glimt.

Rafael Nel uncorked a shot into the top corner Tuesday after entering the fray for just the final four minutes of the second period of extra time in Sporting CP's 5-0 win over Bodo Glimt. The goal marked the talented 20-year old's first Champions League goal in his first UCL appearance. Rafael Nel made his Premiea Liga debut earlier this season in a 15-minute cameo on Feb. 15.