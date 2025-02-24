Rafael News: Allows four in MLS debut

Rafael made four saves and conceded four goals during Saturday's 4-0 loss against San Jose.

Rafael had a rough MLS debut here, especially in the second half as the opposition went on a scoring onslaught between the 70th and the 83rd minutes to convert what was a tight game into a lopsided victory. That's never good news when a goalkeeper allows four goals, but the veteran was never at fault here and an improved performance from the back line during upcoming games will probably make his stat lines look way better.