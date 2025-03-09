Rafael News: Allows three against San Diego
Rafael had five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against San Diego FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 75th minute.
Rafael had a tough outing despite his five saves Saturday, allowing three goals in the loss. This comes after a clean sheet in his last outing, remaining at one in three appearances this season. He will hope to see another in their next outing when facing Houston on March 15.
