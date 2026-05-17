Rafael News: Beaten once against Colorado

Rafael made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Colorado Rapids.

Rafael conceded an early goal from a corner kick, but he was otherwise reliable between the posts, helping his side to claim a comeback win in the weekend match. He has now tallied 43 saves, 18 goals against and two clean sheets across 13 appearances this season. While the team has struggled to find defensive consistency, Rafael should continue to feature, with his next chance to impress coming in a visit to Minnesota, who have scored the fifth-fewest goals in the league.