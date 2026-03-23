Rafael headshot

Rafael News: Beaten twice in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Rafael allowed two goals while making four saves during Sunday's 2-2 draw with San Diego.

Rafael allowed a goal in each half, but held on as RSL came from behind to earn a point. The keeper has allowed five goals while combining for nine saves over his last three starts. RSL taking on Sporting KC at home on April 4th.

Rafael
Real Salt Lake
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
340 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
354 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 6, 2025