Rafael News: Beaten twice in draw
Rafael allowed two goals while making four saves during Sunday's 2-2 draw with San Diego.
Rafael allowed a goal in each half, but held on as RSL came from behind to earn a point. The keeper has allowed five goals while combining for nine saves over his last three starts. RSL taking on Sporting KC at home on April 4th.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael See More