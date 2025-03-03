Rafael News: Bounce-back performance

Rafael registered three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Seattle Sounders FC.

Rafael turned aside three Seattle shots on target Saturday to record his first clean sheet of the season and lift Real Salt Lake to a 2-0 victory. After conceding four goals in their opening match, the improved performance is exactly what the doctor ordered for the veteran who is embarking on his first MLS season after spending time in England and Brazil. Rafael's next challenege is likely to come Saturday when Salt Lake host expansion-side San Diego FC.