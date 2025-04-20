Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rafael headshot

Rafael News: Concedes early goal in narrow loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Rafael recorded no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Toronto FC.

Rafael allowed one goal in Saturday's defeat to Toronto. Despite the early setback, he faced minimal action for the remainder of the match, making zero saves as Toronto managed only two shots. The Brazilian has conceded three goals in the last two games and will aim to rebound and secure a clean sheet against San Diego on Saturday.

Rafael
Real Salt Lake
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now