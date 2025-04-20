Rafael News: Concedes early goal in narrow loss
Rafael recorded no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Toronto FC.
Rafael allowed one goal in Saturday's defeat to Toronto. Despite the early setback, he faced minimal action for the remainder of the match, making zero saves as Toronto managed only two shots. The Brazilian has conceded three goals in the last two games and will aim to rebound and secure a clean sheet against San Diego on Saturday.
