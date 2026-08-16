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Rafael News: Concedes late goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Rafael made one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Minnesota United.

Rafael misjudged his save attempt on the lone goal he allowed, so he potentially did cost Real Salt Lake two points in this match. He will likely face more shots when RSL take on FC Dallas, a team which has scored 32 goals in 18 MLS games ahead of Sunday's clash with Austin FC.

Rafael
Real Salt Lake
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