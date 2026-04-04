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Rafael News: Concedes one in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Rafael allowed a goal while making two saves during Saturday's 3-1 win over Sporting KC.

Rafael allowed a goal in the 59th minute but was backed with three goals as RSL came away with all three points. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for eight saves over his last three starts and is yet to keep a clean sheet this season. Rafael and company head to Seattle next Sunday.

Rafael
Real Salt Lake
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