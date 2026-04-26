Rafael News: Five saves in loss
Rafael made five saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-0 loss versus Inter Miami CF.
Cabral stopped five of the seven shots he faced during Wednesday's loss. It was a disappointing loss for the goalkeeper, as he generally played well, but he got little support from the team in front of him. He will have the chance to bounce back against LA Galaxy on Sunday.
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