Rafael News: Four saves and penalty save in loss

Rafael made four saves, including a save from a Luciano Acosta penalty but it wasn't enough to get a result for his team. This was his first penalty save since joining from Cruzeiro, where he spent three seasons, in the the summer. This is his third game where he has made three or more saves and also his third where he has conceded two or fewer goals.