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Rafael News: Gives up two goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 6:50pm

Rafael recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Los Angeles Galaxy.

One of the goals Rafael gave up was a penalty but that was ultimately the winning goal in this contest. The Real Salt Lake keeper should have an easy matchup coming up against Portland team which has scored only 13 times in nine MLS matches.

Rafael
Real Salt Lake
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