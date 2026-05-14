Rafael News: Logs four-save clean sheet
Rafael had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Houston Dynamo.
Despite conceding three goals May 10 at FC Dallas, Rafael has been having a strong month, considering that he has two clean sheets not only for then but also all of 2026. The goalkeeper's next opportunity to continue his positive momentum comes Saturday against Colorado.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael See More