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Rafael News: No saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Rafael allowed a goal without making a save during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Minnesota.

Rafael allowed the game tying goal in the 93rd minute as RSL settled for a point Saturday. The keeper has allowed two goals while combining for seven saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts. RSL head to LAFC following the World Cup on July 22nd.

Rafael
Real Salt Lake
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