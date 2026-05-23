Rafael News: No saves in draw
Rafael allowed a goal without making a save during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Minnesota.
Rafael allowed the game tying goal in the 93rd minute as RSL settled for a point Saturday. The keeper has allowed two goals while combining for seven saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts. RSL head to LAFC following the World Cup on July 22nd.
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