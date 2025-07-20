Rafael News: Registers clean sheet
Rafael registered one save and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 1-0 victory versus Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 98th minute.
Rafael made two clearances and registered his sixth clean sheet of the season. This match takes his tally to 69 saves in 23 games which include 16 saves in the last four games. Next, he takes on FC Cincinnati over the weekend.
