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Rafael News: Registers clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Rafael made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win over Portland Timbers.

Rafael recorded a clearance and secured his first clean sheet of the campaign. He has now accumulated 14 saves and one clearance across the last four games, conceding five times. Next, he faces FC Dallas, who have scored five times in their last four games.

Rafael
Real Salt Lake
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